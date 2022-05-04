MIAMI (KRON) — Different team, same Madison Bumgarner. The former San Francisco Giant and current Arizona Diamondback was ejected from his start Wednesday against the Miami Marlins after getting into a verbal exchange with umpire Dan Bellino.

As Bumgarner walked off the field after pitching the first inning, Bellino conducted an extensive check of his hand for foreign substances. Bumgarner said something to Bellino as he walked away and Bellino threw him out. Bumgarner became angry after the ejection and had to be restrained by coach. Watch the whole exchange HERE.

Bumgarner participated in similar incidents as a member of the Giants, most notably staring down umpire Joe West in a 2015 game. He was also ejected from a game on June 11, 2018.

Bumgarner is in his third season for the Diamondbacks after pitching 11 for the Giants. His illustrious San Francisco career included four All-Star Game appearances, three World Series titles and a World Series MVP award. He has a 1.50 ERA in six starts so far in 2022.