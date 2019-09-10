Man accused of making terrorist threat against Patriots stadium after Brown signing

BOSTON (CNN) — A Rhode Island man is accused of threatening Gillette Stadium before the New England Patriots game on Sunday.

Tobias Gray, 44, appeared in court Monday.

His attorney says Gray made a Facebook post expressing his displeasure in the Patriots signing Antonio Brown but that he meant no harm and removed the post.

According to court documents, it said, in part, “Since the Patriots signed Antonio Brown I’m going to pull a white boys school shooting at Foxboro (sic).”

Gray is charged with threatening to commit a crime and uttering a terrorist threat.

Gray did not enter a plea.