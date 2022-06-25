SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Manny Pacquiao Jr., the son of the legendary Filipino boxer, will fight in his fourth amateur bout Saturday night at the United Irish Cultural Center in San Francisco, according to the venue’s social media. Pacquiao Jr. is set to face Chris Smith at 6 p.m.

Pacquiao Jr., 21, made his amateur debut in San Diego in March, according to Ring Magazine. That comes months after his father fought his last professional fight in a loss to then-welterweight champion Yordenis Ugás last August. Pacquiao Sr. would announce his retirement a few weeks after.

Pacquiao Jr. comes into Saturday’s bout with a 3-0 amateur record. He is not the first son of a legendary boxer to follow the footsteps of his father.

Other notable boxers who are sons of professional fighters

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Evan Holyfield (son of Evander Holyfield)

Last October, Pacquiao Jr. was training with Mexican undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, according to the World Boxing Council (WBC). He was seen getting advice from one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

The United Irish Cultural Center is located at 2700 45th Ave. Tickets are available on their website.