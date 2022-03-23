SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Arkansas men’s basketball head coach Eric Musselman posted a photo of him and his squad inside a plane wearing the hats of Bay Area teams.

No, the entire Razorbacks program is not necessarily a fan of either the Warriors, Giants, 49ers, and A’s.

It’s because Arkansas is on its way to San Francisco for a Sweet 16 matchup against Gonzaga at the Chase Center on Thursday.

Musselman added to the spirit of coming to the area by posting a photo of over 40 members of the Arkansas wearing Bay Area teams’ gear — in addition to one member wearing a Raiders hat.

Also, Musselman added the hashtag #BayHogs to each of those posts, including this one in which the coach is wearing each of the Bay Area’s basketball, football, and baseball teams.

The Razorbacks showed love to the Bay Area’s teams, and one team showed love back.

“Safe travels and good luck on Thursday!” the San Francisco 49ers tweeted to Musselman.

Homecoming game for Musselman

Musselman was the head coach of the Golden State Warriors from 2002-04 when the team played in Oakland.

A couple of years later, he was the head coach of the Sacramento Kings from 2006-07.

Not exactly a San Francisco homecoming by coming to Chase Center, but Musselman returns to the region where he coached in for years.

“Excited to be back in the Bay Area! #BayHogs,” Musselman said on Twitter.

Another Bay Area and Warriors connection for Musselman: rookie Moses Moody played for the coach at Arkansas during the 2020-21 season.

A photo was posted of Moody with a Razorback shirt that reads “Muss Madness” — likely in March Madness and Musselman.

Musselman’s strategy to recruit local fans to cheer on Razorbacks

When Arkansas’ first two games of the NCAA Tournament were going to be in Buffalo, New York, Musselman knew it was going to be a challenge to pack KeyBank Center with Razorback fans.

In his spare time, Musselman would recruit local fans to cheer on his team, according to Sports Illustrated.

Perhaps one of Musselman’s ways to get the Buffalo fans to root for Arkansas was to wear the gear of the area’s favorite sports teams.

Musselman was seen wearing gear of the Bills, the minor league baseball team and even Buffalo’s lacrosse team.

Musselman did the same thing by repping Bay Area teams’ gear.

He could use all the fan support he can get in Chase Center as Arkansas takes on the No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, which is located on the West Coast in Spokane, Washington.

No. 4 seed Arkansas takes on Gonzaga in the West Regional semifinal with a 4:09 p.m. tipoff televised on CBS.

Fans going to the March Madness games at Chase Center could attend a free fan fest two hours before tip off.