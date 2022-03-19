(KRON) — Everyone likes a Cinderella story.

Well thanks to Saint Peter’s, March Madness might have gotten its latest Cinderella team yet.

15-seed Saint Peter’s advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament after its 70-60 win over Murray State on Saturday night.

Saint Peter’s becomes the third 15 seed to make the Sweet 16 in men’s NCAA Tournament history: Oral Roberts (2021) and Florida Gulf Coast (2013).

The Peacocks (21-11) hail from Jersey City, N.J. in a small college of roughly 3,500 students, according to Niche.

With the win, Saint Peter’s ended Murray State’s 21-game winning streak — then the longest active streak in the nation, according to team officials.

Saint Peter’s now awaits the winner of the Texas-Purdue game on Sunday at 5:40 p.m. for a trip to the Elite Eight.

The Peacocks upset 2-seed and tournament favorite Kentucky in the first round.

A tweet surfaced online that compared Kentucky’s home arena versus Saint Peter’s — a difference of around 20,000 in capacity — showing how a small of a school Saint Peter’s is compared to a college powerhouse like Kentucky.