(KRON) — With 1.2 seconds left in a tie game, San Diego State senior Darrion Trammell is at the free throw line with a chance to send his team to its first Final Four in school history — the biggest free throws of Trammell’s life.

“The senior from Marin City, California,” said CBS announcer Ian Eagle.

Swish.

The No. 5 seed Aztecs are headed to their first Final Four in school history after their 57-56 win over Creighton Sunday afternoon.

“It’s all about believing in yourself,” Trammel said in a postgame interview as he broke down in tears. “I’m doing this for my family. I’m doing this for people back home, my grandpa, my brother who I lost. I’m just doing it for them.

“I have been dreaming of this moment my whole life. I’m just grateful to be here. I appreciate everyone for believing in me. I’m just super excited right now, I can’t even put this into words.”

Before donning a No. 12 Aztecs jersey, Trammell attended St. Ignatius in College Preparatory and City College in San Francisco. He played the last two seasons at Seattle University before transferring to SDSU.

The 5-foot-8 Trammell was told he was too little to play at the Division I level. Now, he is the Most Outstanding Player of the South Region in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

After receiving the news, Trammell got a phone call from his father congratulating him on the honor, according to a video posted by the NCAA.

Trammell is one of three Bay Area natives on the San Diego State roster.

Senior Keshad Johnson (Oakland)

Redshirt freshman Demarshay Johnson Jr. (Oakland)

SDSU is headed to Houston for the national semifinal of the NCAA Tournament to face No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic on Saturday.

Prior to Sunday, SDSU had never been past the Sweet 16. Thanks to Trammell, who led the Aztecs with 21 points in Friday’s Sweet 16 win over No. 1 overall seed Alabama, the team is in midst of its best season in school history.

SDSU went 30-2 during the 2019-20 season that had its NCAA Tournament canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were viewed as among the favorites to win the national championship that year.