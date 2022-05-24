DALLAS (KRON) – The Dallas Mavericks staved off elimination Tuesday with a 119-109 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. The Mavericks shot the ball tremendously, making 20 3-pointers. The Warriors still lead the series 3-1.

After a close first quarter, Dallas extended its lead to 15 points by halftime. The Mavericks broke the game open in the third quarter, out-scoring the Warriors 37-23. Using a lineup of five bench players, the Warriors made a run to trim their 29-point deficit to eight in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell short.

Mavs star Luka Doncic had a big role in the victory, finishing the game with 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. His supporting cast chipped in with quality performances as well. Reggie Bullock, who did not score in the Warriors’ Game 3 win, knocked down six 3-pointers. Dorian Finney-Smith added 23 points, six rebounds and four 3s.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors in points with 20. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga was second on the team with 17 off the bench.

The game was delayed coming out of halftime due to a leak in the American Airlines Center’s roof. It resumed after a nearly 20-minute delay.

15 minutes after the 3rd quarter was supposed to start, they are still trying to clean the mess from the leak. They just put another five minutes on the clock. pic.twitter.com/a1arRPWvbU — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 25, 2022

The series will return to San Francisco for Game 5. That game begins at 6:00 p.m. on TNT.