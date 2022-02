(Original Caption) Oakland Raiders’ coach John Madden holds the game ball high in the air as he rides the shoulders of Otis Sistrunk (60) and Gary Weaver (52) following Raiders 28-26 victory over Miami. George Atkinson (43) is behind Madden. With 26 seconds left QB Ken Stabler threw a touchdown pass to Clarence Davis for the win.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A public memorial for NFL legend John Madden is going to be held Monday at the Oakland Coliseum.

It’s the Bay Area’s tribute and way of honoring the the Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster.

Madden is actually from Daly City spent decades in Pleasanton.

Madden coached the Oakland Raiders and became a broadcaster on every major network.

“One More Monday Night in Oakland: A Celebration of John Madden” will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday and KRON4 will stream it live on KRONON.tv