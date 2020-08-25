Messi wants out of Barcelona

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 file photo, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. panish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Saturday, May 23, 2020 that the soccer league in Spain will be allowed to resume from June 8. While the top tier, La Liga, can play from this date, it has already said it wants to resume play on June 12. It is unclear when the first games will be held. There has been no play in the top tier since March 12 due to the coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) – Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club after nearly two decades with the Spanish giants.

The club has confirmed that the Argentina great has sent a note expressing his desire to leave.

The announcement comes 11 days after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, one of the worst in the player’s career and in the club’s history.

The defeat capped a difficult season for Barcelona – the first without a title since 2007-08 – and ignited one of its worst crises ever.