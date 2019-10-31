Michigan State to retire Draymond Green’s No. 23

MICHIGAN (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors Draymond Green, will forever see his jersey in the rafters at Michigan State, as the school announced they will retire Green’s No. 23.

Michigan State Basketball team announced the jersey will retire on Dec. 3.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said, “This is a fitting honor for one of the ultimate winners in Michigan State history.”

“He put our program, our school, me and everyone else in front of him, and I always knew that winning was his most important goal. It’s the reason he’s won championships at every level.”

Green will the 10th player at Michigan State to have his number retired.

Green joins Magic Johnson, Greg Kelser, Johnny Green Steve Smith, Scott Skiles, Jay Vincent, Shawn Respert, Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson to have their jerseys retired.

Green played in two Final Fours and won three Big Ten regular-season championships, earned National Player of the Year honors in 2012 in addition to being a consensus First Team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year.

Green tells NBC Sports Bay Area’s Logan Murdox,

“You know, obviously, growing up a Michigan State fan, being my dream school as a child, to have my name, my jersey up there with the guys who I watched growing up when they were superhuman to me.”

