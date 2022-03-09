(KRON) — Baseball fans will have to wait a little longer — thanks to the ongoing lockout between Major League Baseball players and owners.

After the opening day series planned for March 31 was canceled, the league will delay games once again with April 14 as now the target date for games to start, Commissioner Rob Manfred announced in a press release.

April 14, of course, will only happen if both sides agree to a deal that will end the lockout.

The Major League Baseball Players Associated rejected the league’s latest proposal in to get a deal done, according to ESPN.

That has pushed the MLB season back at least two more weeks.

The impact?

Players would lose $20.5 million in salary for each day of the season that is canceled, according to a study by The Associated Press.

The MLBPA released a statement after the cancellation of games:

The owners’ decision to cancel additional games is completely unnecessary. After making a set of comprehensive proposals to the league earlier this afternoon, and being told substantive responses were forthcoming, Players have yet to hear back. Players want to play, and we cannot wait to get back on the field for the best fans in the world. Our top priority remains the finalization of a far contract for all Players, and we will continue negotiations toward the end. Major League Baseball Players Association

Ballpark revenues across the league will lose millions of dollars from forfeited ticket sales, concessions, etc.

This is the second time in three years MLB had to shorten its season — resulting in millions of dollars in revenue lost.

The 2020 season was shorted from 162 games to 60 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manfred’s full statement can be read here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.