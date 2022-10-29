OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s a question that has been lingering for years. With Oakland A’s fans hoping their team doesn’t leave the city, recent comments from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred might not be reassuring them the team will stay.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. I’m not positive about it,” Manfred told Chris Russo of SiriusXM Radio on Friday. “The A’s have proceeded prudently in exploring the Las Vegas alternative. Given the lack of pace in Oakland, I think they have to look for an alternative.”

Manfred did say Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has made a “huge effort” to try to keep the team in the city.

“Absolutely, it’s going to happen,” Schaaf told KRON4 in May when asked if fans will see a new stadium in Oakland.

The A’s have been in talks about a new stadium in Oakland for years now. However, the organization is still exploring Las Vegas as an option for a new home. The team even had talks with Portland as another option, KRON4 reported in 2021.

The A’s lease at the Oakland Coliseum is set to end in 2024, and the team has played there since 1968.

“Something has to happen. We can’t go five more years at the Coliseum,” Manfred said. “They can’t continue to play at the facility they’re in.”