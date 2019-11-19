MLB: Houston Astros under investigation for cheating allegations

(KRON) – Consequences are soon to come if the Houston Astros are found guilty in the sign-stealing scandal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Houston Astros were accused in a feature piece from the Athletic of using a camera in in the center field during the 2017 World Series to help steal signs.

Oakland A’s pitcher Mike Fiers and former Astro told the Athletic, “I just want the game to be cleaned up a little bit because there are guys who are losing their jobs because they’re going in there not knowing,” Fiers said.

“Young guys getting hit around in the first couple of innings starting a game, and then they get sent down. It’s [B.S.] on that end. It’s ruining jobs for younger guys. The guys who know are more prepared. But most people don’t. That’s why I told my team. We had a lot of young guys with Detroit [in 2018] trying to make a name and establish themselves. I wanted to help them out and say, ‘Hey, this stuff really does go on. Just be prepared,” explained Fiers.

Fiers went on to say the Astros used the camera feed near the home dugout to steal catchers’ signs and relay them to the hitters by banging on a trash can.

Shortly after the article came out, the House Astros organization released a statement.

“Regarding the story posted by The Athletic earlier today, the Houston Astros organization has begun an investigation in cooperation with Major League Baseball. It would not be appropriate to comment further on this matter at this time.” The Houston Astros

The Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred spoke at the owners meeting on Tuesday and addressed the situation.

“Any allegations that relate to a rule violation that could affect the outcome of a game or games is the most serious matter,” Manfred tells ESPN.

“It relates to the integrity of the sport. In terms of where we are, we have a very active — what is going to be a really, really thorough investigation ongoing. But beyond that, I can’t tell you how close we are to done,” Manfred said.

The league hopes to have the situation resolved prior to the new baseball season.

