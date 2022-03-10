SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Baseball is back!

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on Thursday afternoon to end the lockout, according to ESPN.

The players and the league still needs to officially sign off on the deal, but that is just expected to be a formality, the report said.

The agreement ends a 99-day lockout, which keeps a 162-game regular season in tact.

MLB Players Association’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, according to a source who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

This comes one day after Commissioner Rob Manfred announced opening day will be pushed back for April 16 — weeks after the original opening day date of March 31.

MLB has not officially made an announcement of the lockout ending.

It is unclear whether the April 16 planned date for the start of games remains.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.