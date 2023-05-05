SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — In Santa Clara on Saturday, the San Jose Earthquakes will face off against the Los Angeles Football Club at 4:30 p.m. The team is expecting about 40,000 fans to flock to the stadium. It’s also a Cinco de Mayo theme.

They’re going to have live music and food. Now as for the game itself, it is a very important Western Division matchup between the fifth-place Quakes and the third-place defending champs, LAFC.

They are expecting pretty heavy traffic around Levi’s Stadium. So, if you’re heading to the game, give yourself a little extra time to get there and to find a parking spot. If you don’t need to be around the stadium on Saturday afternoon, it’s best just to avoid the area.