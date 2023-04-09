(KRON) — Major League Soccer has launched an investigation into an on-field incident during a match between the San Jose Earthquakes and New York Red Bulls on Saturday night in New Jersey, according to a statement from Major League Soccer.

The San Jose Earthquakes ended a close road match against the New York Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey in a draw. However, play came to a halt for about 15 minutes in the second half after an incident on the field.

A media release shared by the Earthquakes on Saturday stated that a Red Bulls player allegedly used language that violates league policy on the field. The league did not clarify what language may have been used. MLS announced it will investigate, and both teams have shared support for the investigation.

“MLS has zero tolerance for abusive and offensive language and takes these allegations seriously. An investigation into this matter will begin promptly. Further information will be provided upon completion of that investigation.” — Major League Soccer

In a media release shared on Saturday, the Earthquakes mentioned the incident. “Our club does not tolerate any form of racism or abuse and we stand with our players following these very serious allegations. This language has no place in our game,” the team wrote.

“The New York Red Bulls take these matters very seriously and promptly reported the allegations to Major League Soccer. We will cooperate with with the League’s investigation. The New York Red Bulls do not condone any form of harassment or discrimination.” — Red Bulls

The incident didn’t stop the Earthquakes from scoring in the second half. Cristian Espinoza beat out a defender to score a close-range shot with his left foot. It was Espinoza’s fourth goal of the season, and the 19th goal he has scored since joining MLS.

The Earthquakes will head home for the next match against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, April 15 at PayPal Park.