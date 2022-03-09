SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez was charged last week for attempted murder after a Feb. 28 shooting that injured one man in Santa Clara County, KRON4 previously reported.

After a court appearance last Wednesday, Velasquez’s supporters were gathered outside the county’s courthouse wearing ”#FreeCain” t-shirts.

The support didn’t stop there.

Some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts and the UFC are expressing their support for the former UFC heavyweight champion — most notably Joe Rogan.

Joe Rogan

“My only wish is that he did it with his hands. My only wish is he just ran that car off the road, pulled that guy out of the car, and beat him to death,” Rogan, a UFC color commentator, said on his podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience.’

Dana White

UFC President Dana White took a less direct approach in his support of Velasquez.

“I feel sorry for him and his family,” White said during an interview with Barstool Sports. “It’s a horrible thing. I don’t know enough details to speak on it, but from what I’ve heard, you know, we all say we’d do it if that ever happened to us – Cain did it.”

Ronda Rousey

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey expressed her support of Velasquez.

Rousey, now a WWE wrestler, tweeted #freeCainVelasquez on March 3 to back a fellow former UFC champion.

“I would have done the same thing if not worse,” Rousey tweeted to her 3.4 million followers.

Colby Covington

As the winner of a main event Saturday night in Las Vegas, welterweight contender Colby Covington took a brief moment to use his spotlight and express support for Velasquez.

“Free Cain,” Covington said in a press conference after his fight. “What he did, a lot of people wouldn’t have done the same thing, but I respect the (expletive) out of him… I hope you get out soon.”

Velasquez is still inside Santa Clara County Jail as the judge denied him bail.

This comes despite efforts from over 30 members of the UFC community — including White, fighters Kamaru Usman, and Khabib Nurmagomedov — sending letters to ask the judge to release Velasquez on bail, according to TMZ.