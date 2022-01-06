Monster Jam celebrates its 30th anniversary in its return to Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Monster Jam Championship Series makes its return to Oakland starting Saturday Jan. 8 until Jan. 9 at RingCentral Coliseum.

Fans will also be able to attend the Monster Jam Pit Party where they will be able to see the trucks up close, along with their favorite drivers.

The event will feature 12 trained experts with the ability to control 12,000-pound machines doing backflips at up to 70 miles per hour, according to the event’s press release.

This weekend’s championship series will feature these drivers.

The weekend’s champion will receive an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals — in Orlando on May 21 and 22 — to compete for the title of World Champion.

Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster, which start at $25 each.

More event information can be found on Monster Jam’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.