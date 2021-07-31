Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic: 50th anniversary of women’s only tennis tournament

The Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic is happening at San Jose State University, Aug 2-8. It is the longest-running women’s only tennis tournament, founded by Billie Jean King, and celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

“We are excited to bring tennis back to the Bay Area and the ability to do so at 100 percent capacity,” said tournament director Vickie Gunnarsson.

“The player field should be one of the most competitive in recent memory, and given the

event was co‐founded by Billie Jean King 50 years ago, having six of the top‐10 ranked Americans competing will make our Golden Anniversary truly special.”

Participants include 2017 MSVC winner Madison Keys, 2020 Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin, and Grand Slam winner Sloane Stephens.

Tickets are now on sale.