Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to win US Open title

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after winning a point against Serena Williams during the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK (AP) - - Naomi Osaka won the U.S. Open to become the first Grand Slam champion from Japan, beating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 after the American was penalized one game for a third code violation.

Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.

