Naomi Osaka beats Serena Williams to win US Open title
NEW YORK (AP) - - Naomi Osaka won the U.S. Open to become the first Grand Slam champion from Japan, beating Serena Williams 6-2, 6-4 after the American was penalized one game for a third code violation.
Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos, the third leading to an automatic loss of a game in the second set.
