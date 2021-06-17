Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Naomi Osaka is out of Wimbledon.
The four-time Grand Slam winner will officially not participate in this year’s Wimbledon, according to a statement released by her team.
“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans,” the statement read.
Osaka made headlines last month when she pulled out of the French Open after controversy over her refusal to speak with the press after her first round.
The French Open tournament fined her $15,000 for skipping out.