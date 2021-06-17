Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon

FILE – Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts during her match against Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo. Sakkari won 6-0, 6-4. Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday, May 31, 2021, and wrote on Twitter that she would be taking a break from competition, a dramatic turn of events for a four-time Grand Slam champion who said she experiences “huge waves of anxiety” before speaking to the media and revealed she has “suffered long bouts of depression.”(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Naomi Osaka is out of Wimbledon.

The four-time Grand Slam winner will officially not participate in this year’s Wimbledon, according to a statement released by her team.

“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year. She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans,” the statement read.

Osaka made headlines last month when she pulled out of the French Open after controversy over her refusal to speak with the press after her first round.

The French Open tournament fined her $15,000 for skipping out.