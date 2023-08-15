(KRON) — The latest edition of NBA 2K is dropping in less than one month, and the game is using a Warriors-related rivalry to promote it.

In a new gameplay trailer that the game released Tuesday, Jordan Poole is shown calling up Draymond Green to defend him before putting a series of moves on him. The small scene is one of many clips included in the video.

In an infamous incident before the start of the 2022-23 season, Green punched Poole at a Warriors practice. After the season ended, the Warriors shipped Poole to Washington for Chris Paul.

The first Warriors vs. Wizards matchup of the upcoming season is highly anticipated, and the trailer showed highlights involving those two teams throughout.

After a breakout season in 2021-22, Poole’s shooting percentages dropped off last season, and he saw his minutes diminished in the Warriors’ playoff showdown against the Lakers. Golden State opted to re-sign Green, who was a free agent after the season.

NBA 2K24 is set to release on Sept. 8.