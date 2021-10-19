NBA 75th Anniversary: Here’s what’s trending, according to Google

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives on Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Staples Center on January 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA celebrates its 75th anniversary season with its first night of action in a nationally-televised doubleheader Tuesday on TNT.

The first game is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. PST tipoff with the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks hosting the Brooklyn Nets.

It is followed by the Golden State Warriors traveling to Staples Center to take on the Los Angeles Lakers for a 7 p.m. PST tipoff.

Google Trends put out a special page for the 75th Anniversary NBA Season. It highlights the most searched players, teams, etc.

Top searched teams

By a landslide, the Lakers are the most searched NBA team in the country within the past week. They were the most searched team in 48 of the 50 states — except Arizona (Phoenix Suns) and Wisconsin (Milwaukee Bucks). The Suns, Bucks, Warriors, and Nets round out the top five.

Past week

Past month

Top searched NBA players

From Oct. 12-19, the league’s most searched player switched off between the Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kyrie Irving.

Irving has been trending likely due to the fact he is unvaccinated and cannot play in home games due to New York mandates.

The Nets banned the 29-year-old guard from practicing and playing in both home and road games until his status changes.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry, Nets’ Kevin Durant, and Lakers’ Russell Westbrook round out the top five.

Top searched NBA players jerseys

All of the top five most-searched jerseys are under 25 — except James. The Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball, Memphis Grizzles’ Ja Morant, Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, and Heat’s Tyler Herro.

Top searched team jerseys

The top five most searched team jerseys are the Lakers, Miami Heat, Suns, Nets, and Warriors.

Top searched questions on NBA players

Who is the tallest NBA player? Who has the most NBA rings? Who is the NBA logo? Who won MVP NBA 2021? Who won Rookie of the Year NBA 2021?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.