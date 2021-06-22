NBA Draft Lottery: What you need to know

DENVER – NOVEMBER 16: A detail photo of the ball as it falls through the rim as the Denver Nuggets face the New York Knicks at the Pepsi Center on November 16, 2010 in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets defeated the Knicks 120-118. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The NBA draft lottery is here.

On Tuesday night, the lottery drawing will be held to determine the NBA Draft selection order. 14 teams will participate who did not make the postseason this year.

The Golden State Warriors will be represented by the president and COO, Rick Welts.

The NBA Draft Lottery starts at 5:30 p.m. PT on June 22 and the 2021 NBA Draft will be on July 29.

Here is what you need to know:

How to watch?

You can watch the lottery live on ESPN or stream it on:

Hulu+ Live Sports

YouTube TV

SlingTV

WatchESPN app

How it works?

The NBA draft lottery is to determine the order of the first 14 picks for the 2021 NBA Draft.

A drawing will take place prior to the ESPN broadcast to choose the first four picks.

There are 14 ping-pong balls, numbered 1 through 14. The balls will be drawn out of a lottery machine — There are 1,001 combinations possible.

Each team will be given a list of combinations before the lottery. The team with the combination that matches the first four numbers drawn will be the first overall pick.

This is then repeated to determine which team will be the second, third and fourth picks.

For the rest of the teams, their picks will be decided by record.

What are the Warriors’ odds compared to other teams?

The Warriors have a .5-percent chance of getting their Number 1 pick and a 2.4-percent chance of getting one of their top 4 picks.

While the Warriors had a record of 39-33, they have the worst odds of winning the lottery.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were placed sixth and if their pick is not one of the top three, the pick would be conveyed to the Warriors.

Here are the lottery odds: