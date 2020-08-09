NBA fines Warriors’ Draymond Green $50K for tampering

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined $50,000 for tampering, according to the NBA.
On August 7, Green was an analyst on TNT and made comments about Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker.
In response to those comments, the NBA fined Green for violating the anti-tampering rule.
The NBA adopted stricter enforcements ahead of the 2019-20 season. This included:
- Tampering
- Salary cap circumvention
- Free agency timing rules
