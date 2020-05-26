NBA, NHL move forward with plans to return this summer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Both the NBA and the NHL are moving forward with plans to return to game play this summer.

Some encouraging news from pro sports leagues over the weekend. On Saturday the National Basketball Association announced it was in exploratory conversations with Disney to restart the season in Disney World, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Games, practice, and housing would all be at that site with the hope to begin playing in late July.

It’s still unclear whether all 30 NBA teams would play, or whether the league would jump straight to postseason competition, which would leave the last place Warriors out.

Golden State told KRON4 Monday that they won’t be commenting until a complete plan has been officially released by the NBA.

Meanwhile the National Hockey League is proceeding with Phase 2 of its return to play plan.

Phase 1 was quarantined for all players and staff.

In June, players can begin voluntary training sessions at team facilities.

The sessions would be in groups of six or fewer, with participants to undergo testing twice a week and wear masks any time they’re off the ice.

As for a return to games, the NHL Players Association approved the league’s proposal for a 24-team field, in which games would be played without fans.

That would not include the Sharks, who were last place in their division when the season was postponed.

The Sharks declined to comment Monday, telling KRON4 that the team will wait until the league makes a formal announcement.

We’re still awaiting official announcements from Major League Baseball and the NFL, in regards to their seasons.

