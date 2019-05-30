'Kill mode' Klay Thompson won't listen to Drake's Hotline Bling Video Video

TORONTO (KRON) -- Seeing as Drake will be rooting for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, does that mean the Warriors will be skipping his songs in their warm-up playlists?

Klay Thompson, who is a Drake fan, says he will skip the song if it's a 'bad one.'

"Do I like him as a Raptors fan? No. But I like him as a musician," Thompson said. "He's extremely talented but I will definitely skip the song if I don't like it. If it's one of his soft, you know, R&B songs, I'm going to skip it cause I'm in 'kill mode' right now, you know, trying to get these four games, so I'll skip 'Hotline Bling' or anything along that line."

The Toronto-based rapper has had a strong sideline presence at Raptors games this season.

The Warriors will be hitting the court against the Raptors on Thursday at 6 p.m.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES