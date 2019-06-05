After 10 years in Oakland, Curry says thank you to 30 special people
OAKLAND (KRON) - Over the last 10 years, Steph Curry has built many relationships.
Before heading across the bridge next season, Curry wanted to honor 30 people who have helped him over the years and say thank you with a very special gift.
A personalized note, along with new Curry 6 'Thank You Oakland' shoes, were delivered to these 30 people:
Bob Fitzgerald, Golden State Warriors TV Play-by-Play Broadcaster
Bob Myers, Golden State Warriors Basketball Operations President
Brett Yamaguchi, Golden State Warriors Operations Director
Charles Dexter, Oracle Arena Roam Team, Jones BBQ, Foot Massage
Chip Varela, Stephen's Personal Driver
Curtis Jones, Oracle Arena Security Guard, throws Stephen the ball for his tunnel shot
Dale Garrison, Oracle Arena Roam Team, Jones BBQ, Foot Massage
Damon Poindexter, Oracle Arena Parking Attendant
DJ D Sharp, Golden State Warriors DJ
Don Nelson, Golden State Warriors Coach during Stephen's rookie year
Donald Marzette, Golden State Warriors Practice Facility Security
Eric Housen, Golden State Warriors Director of Team Operations
George Henderson, Director of Bushrod Community Center
James Young, Golden State Warriors Shot Clock Operator
Jas Leverette, Bay Area K9 Trainer and Dog Behaviorist at Cali K9
Jeff Addiego, Golden State Warriors Director of Youth Camps
Jim Barnett, Golden State Warriors TV Color Analyst
Joe Lacob, Golden State Warriors Chairman
John Shouts, Golden State Warriors and Stephen's Personal Vehicle Detailer
Jordan Jimenez, Bay Area-Based Photographer
Larry Riley, Current Golden State Warriors Scout, former GM responsible for drafting Stephen
Laurence Scott, Golden State Warriors Team Videographer
Matt Hurwitz, former Golden State Warriors PA Announcer
Nanea McGuigan, Golden State Warriors Basketball Operations Director
Norm Davis, Oracle Arena security Guard
Peter Guber, Golden State Warriors Owner
Ralph Walker, Stephen's Now Retired Personal Security Guard
Raymond Ridder, Golden State Warriors VP of Media
Regina Jackson, President of East Oakland Youth Development Center (EOYDC)
Yusef Wright, Curator & Barber at Benny Adem Grooming Parlor
