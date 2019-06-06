Warriors

Bay Area slams Raptors for tweeting picture of wrong bridge

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 04:41 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 05:34 PM PDT

Bay Area slams Raptors for tweeting picture of wrong bridge

OAKLAND (KRON) -- Bay Area Twitter is having some fun at the Raptors expense Wednesday before Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Raptors officials Twitter page posted a photoshopped image of their team on the Golden Gate Bridge with the caption: "Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle."

 

The Raptors are staying in San Francisco and Game 3 is at Oracle in Oakland.

Anyone who knows the Bay Area would tell you that to get from San Francisco to Oakland, you use the Bay Bridge -- not the Golden Gate Bridge.

The Golden Gate Bridge takes you to Marin County, nowhere near Oakland.

Of course, the Bay Area couldn't let this one slide:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Even BART got in on the fun: 

 

 

 

