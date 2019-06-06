Bay Area slams Raptors for tweeting picture of wrong bridge
OAKLAND (KRON) -- Bay Area Twitter is having some fun at the Raptors expense Wednesday before Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
The Raptors officials Twitter page posted a photoshopped image of their team on the Golden Gate Bridge with the caption: "Crossed the bridge. Ready for battle."
The Raptors are staying in San Francisco and Game 3 is at Oracle in Oakland.
Anyone who knows the Bay Area would tell you that to get from San Francisco to Oakland, you use the Bay Bridge -- not the Golden Gate Bridge.
The Golden Gate Bridge takes you to Marin County, nowhere near Oakland.
Of course, the Bay Area couldn't let this one slide:
Even BART got in on the fun:
