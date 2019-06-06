PHOTOS: Beyoncé, Jay Z at Oracle for Game 3
OAKLAND (KRON) -- Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted at Oracle Arena for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland.
The couple was seen sitting courtside next to Warriors owner Joe Lacob.
This isn't the first time Beyoncé and Jay-Z have sat courtside at Oracle.
Last year, the power couple attended the first game of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Pelicans.
And recently, Beyoncé, who's from Houston, and Jay-Z watched the Warriors play against the Rockets in Houston during the NBA Playoffs.
Drake was nowhere to be found at Game 3.
Other celebrities at the game include E-40, G-Eazy, and Lil Pump.
