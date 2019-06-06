PHOTOS: Beyoncé, Jay Z at Oracle for Game 3 OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Jay-Z and Beyonce attend Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jay-Z and Beyonce attend Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jay-Z and Beyonce attend Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Beyonce attends Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jay-Z attends Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) [ + - ] Beyonce walks to her seat during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) [ + - ] Jay-Z gestures while walking to his seat during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) [ + - ] Beyonce, left, talks to Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob during the first half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) [ + - ]

OAKLAND (KRON) -- Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted at Oracle Arena for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland.

The couple was seen sitting courtside next to Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

This isn't the first time Beyoncé and Jay-Z have sat courtside at Oracle.

Last year, the power couple attended the first game of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Pelicans.

And recently, Beyoncé, who's from Houston, and Jay-Z watched the Warriors play against the Rockets in Houston during the NBA Playoffs.

Drake was nowhere to be found at Game 3.

Other celebrities at the game include E-40, G-Eazy, and Lil Pump.

