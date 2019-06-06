PHOTOS: Beyoncé, Jay Z at Oracle for Game 3

Warriors

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 07:19 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:43 PM PDT

OAKLAND (KRON) -- Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted at Oracle Arena for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland. 

The couple was seen sitting courtside next to Warriors owner Joe Lacob. 

This isn't the first time Beyoncé and Jay-Z have sat courtside at Oracle. 

Last year, the power couple attended the first game of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Pelicans. 

And recently, Beyoncé, who's from Houston, and Jay-Z watched the Warriors play against the Rockets in Houston during the NBA Playoffs. 

Drake was nowhere to be found at Game 3. 

Other celebrities at the game include E-40, G-Eazy, and Lil Pump. 

