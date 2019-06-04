Did Nike accidentally reveal Kevin Durant is staying with Warriors?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Some fans are pointing a finger at Nike's new Kevin Durant shirt that could possibly reveal whether or not KD is staying in the Bay with the Warriors.

Twitter user @AudelDelToro shared the tweet on Sunday showing the shirt on Nike's website.

"Nike has this @KDTrey5 shirt on the site that has all the Teams/Cities KD has played for," the user wrote. "The last 2 are Oakland & San Francisco. GSW last season in Oakland is this season. Next season they are in SF. Did @Nike confirm KD back to Warriors?"

Nike has this @KDTrey5 shirt on the site that has all the Teams/Cities KD has played for. The last 2 are Oakland & San Francisco. GSW last season in Oakland is this season. Next season they are in SF. Did @Nike confirm KD back to Warriors? #NBAFinals #Warriors #NBA pic.twitter.com/SsdX2iTlKd — Audel Del Toro (@AudelDelToro) June 2, 2019 Dub Nation remains in limbo as rumors continue to swirl around KD's free agency. Let's consider that usually when retail companies get a lot of backlash and admit they've messed up, the product is usually taken down from said website. Not in this case!

The shirt remains on Nike's website (at last check only in size medium in case you're interested).

But let's not jump to conclusions and rely on t-shirt analyses to determine whether or not KD will remain with the Dubs.

Looks like we'll just have to wait and see!

In the meantime, let's not forget that moment KD and Klay confronted Drake about his courtside antics as the biggest Raptors superfan of all time.

WATCH: Here's what Klay Thompson,...

