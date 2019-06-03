Drake takes a dig at Kevin Durant; Macaulay Culkin responds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Drake. Kevin Durant. Macaulay Culkin?

Those three names are now forever intertwined thanks to Sunday night's Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Toronto.

During the game - which in case you missed it, the Warriors won 109-104 - Raptors superfan Drake was seen wearing a sweatshirt featuring the beloved face of "Home Alone" protagonist Kevin McCallister and the word "KEVIN?!?!?!"

We can only surmise that this was a not-so-subtle dig at the Warriors' Kevin Durant, whose injury has prevented him from playing in the NBA Finals so far.

Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin in the iconic classic, noticed Drake's attire and weighed in himself!

"Hey @Drake I'm right here, bro," he tweeted Sunday night along with a picture of the sweatshirt with his face on it. "DM me. See you at the BBQ."

Hey @Drake I'm right here, bro. DM me. See you at the BBQ. pic.twitter.com/GTHMKg6LWU — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) June 3, 2019

Whatever his sweater meant, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had some choice words for the rapper after the Warriors' victory.

You can watch that testy exchange here.

We just want to know if Macaulay's said BBQ will be held in Oakland.

Maybe.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is on Wednesday at Oracle Arena.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES