Drake takes a dig at Kevin Durant; Macaulay Culkin responds

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 05:48 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 07:02 AM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Drake. Kevin Durant. Macaulay Culkin? 

Those three names are now forever intertwined thanks to Sunday night's Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Toronto. 

During the game - which in case you missed it, the Warriors won 109-104 - Raptors superfan Drake was seen wearing a sweatshirt featuring the beloved face of  "Home Alone" protagonist Kevin McCallister and the word "KEVIN?!?!?!" 

We can only surmise that this was a not-so-subtle dig at the Warriors' Kevin Durant, whose injury has prevented him from playing in the NBA Finals so far. 

Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin in the iconic classic, noticed Drake's attire and weighed in himself! 

"Hey @Drake I'm right here, bro," he tweeted Sunday night along with a picture of the sweatshirt with his face on it. "DM me. See you at the BBQ."

Whatever his sweater meant, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had some choice words for the rapper after the Warriors' victory. 

You can watch that testy exchange here. 

We just want to know if Macaulay's said BBQ will be held in Oakland.

Maybe. 

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is on Wednesday at Oracle Arena. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


