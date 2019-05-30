Here's how much tickets cost so far for Warriors' first Finals game at Oracle
OAKLAND (KRON) - We can't wait to welcome the Warriors back home as they take on the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
Mark your calendars - either Friday, June 7 or Thursday, June 13 may be the last Warriors game at Oracle Arena.
But until then, it looks like the first home game is slated for Wednesday, June 5.
If you're looking to cheer on the Warriors at Roaracle, you'll have to pay a pretty penny.
As of Thursday afternoon, here's a little breakdown of tickets for the Warriors' first home game on Wednesday, June 5 at 6 p.m., according to Ticketmaster:
Nosebleeds: $519- $626
A little closer in the hundreds' section: $820- $2,659
Club section: $2,948- $8,000
VIP: $13,800
Courtside: $$$$$$$$$$
Tip-off for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is 6 p.m.
