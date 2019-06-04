Injury Update: KD out for Game 3, Thompson questionable Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant watches during basketball practice at the NBA Finals in Toronto, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (Nathan Denette /The Canadian Press via AP) [ + - ] Video Video

OAKLAND (KRON) -- Kevin Durant will not play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced Tuesday.

Durant, the two-time reigning Finals MVP, missed the past six games since straining his right calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston.

Kerr said he's out for Wednesday's Game but his condition is improving.

Guard Klay Thompson practiced two days after sustaining a mild strain to his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2.

He is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Thompson said it will be a game-time decision but it will be "hard to see me not playing."

"I'll hopefully feel a lot better tomorrow to be able to go," he said.

In addition, backup big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his collarbone area and will miss the remainder of the finals.

>>Click here for more stories on the Warriors & the NBA Finals

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES