Warriors

Injury Update: KD out for Game 3, Thompson questionable

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 12:47 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 01:32 PM PDT

Injury Update: KD out for Game 3, Thompson questionable

OAKLAND (KRON) -- Kevin Durant will not play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced Tuesday. 

Durant, the two-time reigning Finals MVP, missed the past six games since straining his right calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston.

Kerr said he's out for Wednesday's Game but his condition is improving. 

Guard Klay Thompson practiced two days after sustaining a mild strain to his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2.

He is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday night. 

Thompson said it will be a game-time decision but it will be "hard to see me not playing." 

"I'll hopefully feel a lot better tomorrow to be able to go," he said. 

In addition, backup big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his collarbone area and will miss the remainder of the finals.

>>Click here for more stories on the Warriors & the NBA Finals

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected