Injury Update: KD out for Game 3, Thompson questionable
OAKLAND (KRON) -- Kevin Durant will not play in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced Tuesday.
Durant, the two-time reigning Finals MVP, missed the past six games since straining his right calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston.
Kerr said he's out for Wednesday's Game but his condition is improving.
Guard Klay Thompson practiced two days after sustaining a mild strain to his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2.
He is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday night.
Thompson said it will be a game-time decision but it will be "hard to see me not playing."
"I'll hopefully feel a lot better tomorrow to be able to go," he said.
In addition, backup big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his collarbone area and will miss the remainder of the finals.
