WATCH: Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant destroy Drake after Game 2 win
TORONTO (KRON) - Warriors' Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had some choice words for Drake after Golden State defeated Toronto in Game 2 to tie the NBA Finals Sunday night.
KRON4's Jason Dumas was outside the Warriors' locker room and caught the interaction on video.
Durant, who's out with a strained calf, and Thompson, who left Game 2 due to hamstring tightness, emerged from the locker room to greet the team.
That's when Drake walked by.
"Weren't talking tonight, were ya? With your bum a**," Thompson said to the Toronto superfan.
"See you in the Bay, Aubrey!" Klay apparently said.
KD did make a point - Drake didn't say too much during the game.
He did wear a sweatshirt that seemed to troll KD, though.
