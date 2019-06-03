Warriors

WATCH: Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant destroy Drake after Game 2 win

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 08:24 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 08:51 AM PDT

TORONTO (KRON) - Warriors' Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson had some choice words for Drake after Golden State defeated Toronto in Game 2 to tie the NBA Finals Sunday night.

KRON4's Jason Dumas was outside the Warriors' locker room and caught the interaction on video.

Durant, who's out with a strained calf, and Thompson, who left Game 2 due to hamstring tightness, emerged from the locker room to greet the team. 

That's when Drake walked by. 

"Weren't talking tonight, were ya? With your bum a**," Thompson said to the Toronto superfan.

"See you in the Bay, Aubrey!" Klay apparently said. 

KD did make a point - Drake didn't say too much during the game. 

He did wear a sweatshirt that seemed to troll KD, though. 

You can read more on that here. 

