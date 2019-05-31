NBA Finals Game 1 celebrity sightings TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Rapper Drake is seen wearing a Dell Curry jersey before Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) [ + - ] TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 30: Former NBA player, Morris Peterson is honored during Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. TORONTO (KRON) -- You can always count on celebrities to show up to the NBA Finals.

Thursday's Game 1 in Toronto did not disappoint.

Obviously, Toronto super fan Drake was there -- sporting a signed Dell Curry Raptors jersey.

E-40 showed his support for the Warriors, traveling all the way from the Bay to be there.

Professional golfer Bubba Watson was spotted sitting courtside.

He was also seen chatting with Warriors star Stephen Curry -- Curry is known for being a big golf fan.

A$AP Ferg performed during halftime.

Look through the gallery above for more notable names.

