NBA Finals Game 1 celebrity sightings

TORONTO (KRON) -- You can always count on celebrities to show up to the NBA Finals. 

Thursday's Game 1 in Toronto did not disappoint. 

Obviously, Toronto super fan Drake was there -- sporting a signed Dell Curry Raptors jersey. 

E-40 showed his support for the Warriors, traveling all the way from the Bay to be there. 

Professional golfer Bubba Watson was spotted sitting courtside.

He was also seen chatting with Warriors star Stephen Curry -- Curry is known for being a big golf fan. 

A$AP Ferg performed during halftime. 

Look through the gallery above for more notable names. 

