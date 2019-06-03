NBA Finals: Someone paid record-breaking $101K for 2 courtside tickets at Oracle

OAKLAND (KRON) - We all know things are expensive here in the Bay Area, but someone has taken it to a whole new level!

We're talking about the person who reportedly forked over $101,015 for two courtside seats to Game 4 of the Warriors vs. Raptors series at Oracle Arena.

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell of ESPN, the superfan spent $50,507.50 per seat and that's reportedly the most ever spent on NBA Finals tickets ever.

A new per seat record has been set for the NBA Finals. A person paid $50,507.50 PER SEAT on the @warriors website for two courtside seats ($101,015 total) to Game 4. pic.twitter.com/XvW50etv8p — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 2, 2019

To recap, Game 4 could potentially be the last home game of the series for the Warriors, so it's definitely slated to be a special game!

If you're interested in attending Friday night's game at Roaracle, you'll still have to pay a pretty penny.

Right now the cheapest seats up in the nosebleeds cost around $700, according to Ticketmaster.

The series is tied at 1-1.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES