NBA Finals: Someone paid record-breaking $101K for 2 courtside tickets at Oracle

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 10:38 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:38 AM PDT

OAKLAND (KRON) - We all know things are expensive here in the Bay Area, but someone has taken it to a whole new level! 

We're talking about the person who reportedly forked over $101,015 for two courtside seats to Game 4 of the Warriors vs. Raptors series at Oracle Arena. 

According to ESPN's Darren Rovell of ESPN, the superfan spent $50,507.50 per seat and that's reportedly the most ever spent on NBA Finals tickets ever. 

To recap, Game 4 could potentially be the last home game of the series for the Warriors, so it's definitely slated to be a special game! 

If you're interested in attending Friday night's game at Roaracle, you'll still have to pay a pretty penny. 

Right now the cheapest seats up in the nosebleeds cost around $700, according to Ticketmaster. 

The series is tied at 1-1. 

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5. 

