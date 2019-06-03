NBA Finals: Someone paid record-breaking $101K for 2 courtside tickets at Oracle
OAKLAND (KRON) - We all know things are expensive here in the Bay Area, but someone has taken it to a whole new level!
We're talking about the person who reportedly forked over $101,015 for two courtside seats to Game 4 of the Warriors vs. Raptors series at Oracle Arena.
According to ESPN's Darren Rovell of ESPN, the superfan spent $50,507.50 per seat and that's reportedly the most ever spent on NBA Finals tickets ever.
To recap, Game 4 could potentially be the last home game of the series for the Warriors, so it's definitely slated to be a special game!
If you're interested in attending Friday night's game at Roaracle, you'll still have to pay a pretty penny.
Right now the cheapest seats up in the nosebleeds cost around $700, according to Ticketmaster.
The series is tied at 1-1.
Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5.
