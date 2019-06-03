NBA Finals: Warriors dominate Raptors in Game 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Warriors are coming home with a win under their belt!

Game 2 of the NBA Finals went to the Warriors Sunday night, with the final score at 109-104.

Klay Thompson says he'll be ready to play Game 3 at Oracle on Wednesday, despite leaving the game early in the fourth quarter.

Andre Iguodala played in large part to the victory, making a three-pointer with 5 seconds remaining in the game to finish off the Raptors.

The Warriors have never been down 0-2 in any playoff series with Steve Kerr as coach.

The Warriors had to heavily rely on their bench.

Steph Curry says their "Strength In Numbers" mantra they've had for years isn't just a cute slogan - it's a way of life for them.

Game 3 happens Wednesday and two days later on Friday Game 4 is scheduled.

There are reports Kevin Durant could be back Wednesday or Friday - we'll just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, don't forget you can get a free taco from Taco Bell thanks to the Warriors! You can get yours June 18.

The Warriors stole Game 2 in the NBA Finals, which means free tacos for everyone June 18. 🌮🎉 (No text required...) — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

