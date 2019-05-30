NBA Finals: Warriors take on Raptors in Game 1

TORONTO (KRON) - The Warriors are waking up 2,500 miles away and in another country.

Game 1 is at 6 p.m. local time Thursday in Toronto but you can still see the Warriors at Oracle Arena as the team hosts a watch party.

Tickets to the party cost $25 but you'll get all the fun and festivities of the game, except you won't have any of the players.

The Warriors are heavy favorites to win their third straight title.

Don't expect to see KD or Boogie tonight, though, but they could return possibly sometime before the finals are over.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES