Raptors Kyle Lowry gets shoved by courtside fan

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 09:09 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 09:28 PM PDT

OAKLAND (KRON) -- Raptors Kyle Lowry was shoved by a courtside fan during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. 

Lowry went flying into the seats during the fourth quarter of the game at Oracle in Oakland. 

Video shows a man sitting in a seat shoving Lowry while he tried to get up. 

Lowry appeared to get frustrated and tried to tell a referee about the shove. 

After the incident, another video shows an Oracle officials leading the man off of the court. 

"There's no place for that. He had no reason to touch me," he said during the post game press conference. "He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me." 

 

 

 

 

 

 

