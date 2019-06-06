Raptors Kyle Lowry gets shoved by courtside fan Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors yells at a fan in the second half against the Golden State Warriors during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kyle Lowry #7 of Toronto complains to referee Marc Davis #8 against the Golden State Warriors in the second half during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) [ + - ] Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kyle Lowry #7 of Toronto complains to referee Marc Davis #8 against the Golden State Warriors in the second half during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

OAKLAND (KRON) -- Raptors Kyle Lowry was shoved by a courtside fan during Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Lowry went flying into the seats during the fourth quarter of the game at Oracle in Oakland.

Video shows a man sitting in a seat shoving Lowry while he tried to get up.

Lowry appeared to get frustrated and tried to tell a referee about the shove.

After the incident, another video shows an Oracle officials leading the man off of the court.

"There's no place for that. He had no reason to touch me," he said during the post game press conference. "He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me."

Kyle Lowry was shaking his head after a courtside fan pushed him when he fell into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/5SwQv3hdnN — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 6, 2019

Courtside fan shoves Kyle Lowry. pic.twitter.com/R9dg0F1B1L — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) June 6, 2019

Fan that pushed Kyle Lowry got ejected pic.twitter.com/TfNAccmhKa — 🇨🇦Kid Presentable🏀 (@DFSBBallGuy) June 6, 2019

