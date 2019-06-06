Warriors play Drake diss track at Oracle ahead of Game 3

Warriors

OAKLAND (KRON) -- The Warriors are back in Oakland Wednesday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against Drake -- I mean, the Raptors.

The Warriors and Toronto superfan, Drake, have been going back and forth trolling each other since the start of the series.

Now that the Warriors are back home at Oracle, it was time for them to take a shot.

Twitter user Andrew Reed posted a video inside Oracle of Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” playing while Steph Curry was warming up.

In case you didn’t know, Pusha T and Drake have been feuding for years.

Last May, Pusha T dropped “The Story of Adidon” -- taking aim at Drake.

Curry playing the song during his warm up was no accident.

 

 

After Game 2 in Toronto, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant confronted Drake and the exchange went viral. 

"See you in the Bay, Aubrey," Thompson said. 

