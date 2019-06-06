Warriors play Drake diss track at Oracle ahead of Game 3
OAKLAND (KRON) -- The Warriors are back in Oakland Wednesday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against Drake -- I mean, the Raptors.
The Warriors and Toronto superfan, Drake, have been going back and forth trolling each other since the start of the series.
Now that the Warriors are back home at Oracle, it was time for them to take a shot.
Twitter user Andrew Reed posted a video inside Oracle of Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” playing while Steph Curry was warming up.
In case you didn’t know, Pusha T and Drake have been feuding for years.
Last May, Pusha T dropped “The Story of Adidon” -- taking aim at Drake.
Curry playing the song during his warm up was no accident.
After Game 2 in Toronto, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant confronted Drake and the exchange went viral.
"See you in the Bay, Aubrey," Thompson said.
>>Click here for more stories on the Warriors & the NBA Finals
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- VIDEO: FEDEX DELIVERY MAN THROWS PACKAGES IN SAN JOSE
- EARTHQUAKE STORM RATTLES SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
- DRAKE TAKES A DIG AT KEVIN DURANT; MACAULAY CULKIN RESPONDS
- MAJOR RIDESHARE CHANGES GO INTO EFFECT AT SFO
- MAN ARRESTED IN DEADLY SHOOTING AT FAIRFIELD GAS STATION
Bay Area News
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Florida daycare worker accused of 30 instances of abuse
- Massive ladybug swarm over California shows up on radar
- Raptors Kyle Lowry gets shoved by courtside fan
- Raptors take 2-1 series lead with 123-109 win