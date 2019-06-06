Warriors play Drake diss track at Oracle ahead of Game 3 Rapper Drake and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors exchange words during a timeout in the first quarter during Game One of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 30, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

OAKLAND (KRON) -- The Warriors are back in Oakland Wednesday for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against Drake -- I mean, the Raptors.

The Warriors and Toronto superfan, Drake, have been going back and forth trolling each other since the start of the series.

Now that the Warriors are back home at Oracle, it was time for them to take a shot.

Twitter user Andrew Reed posted a video inside Oracle of Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” playing while Steph Curry was warming up.

In case you didn’t know, Pusha T and Drake have been feuding for years.

Last May, Pusha T dropped “The Story of Adidon” -- taking aim at Drake.

Curry playing the song during his warm up was no accident.

pusha t - story of adidon playing while steph warms up 😬 pic.twitter.com/AjQnad3NKF — Andrew Reed (@andrew__reed) June 5, 2019

After Game 2 in Toronto, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant confronted Drake and the exchange went viral.

"See you in the Bay, Aubrey," Thompson said.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES