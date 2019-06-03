Warriors all smiles as they're wheeled through Toronto airport Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TORONTO (KRON) - The Warriors are home in the Bay after Sunday night's victory over the Raptors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

DeMarcus Cousins played 28 minutes in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, scoring 11 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, handing out six assists and blocking two shots. With him on the floor, the Warriors outscored the Raptors by 12 points.

With him on the bench, the Raptors outscored the Warriors by seven.

Cousins posted a photo from the airport Tuesday night showing him and Anre Iguodala in wheelchairs being wheeled through a terminal.

"@Andre you good?" he captioned the Instagram Story post.

Cousins had been recovering from a quad injury sustained in January.

“On our defensive end, making his presence felt blocking shots, being in the right place at the right time, it’s a big lift for us,” Steph Curry said of Cousins. “I know he’s been waiting a long time to be on this stage. Obviously with his injuries, he’s taken the challenge of inserting himself and making that transition smooth. So it’s been fun to watch. More to come.”

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is on Wednesday, June 5 at Oracle Arena.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

