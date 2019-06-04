Warriors Injury Update: Klay questionable, Looney out Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a play against the Houston Rockets during Game Six of the Western Conference Finals in the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 26, 2018. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) [ + - ] Video

TORONTO (KRON) - The injury reporter for the Golden State Warriors is not good.

Klay Thompson has a strained hamstring and is questionable for Game 3.

Kevon Looney is out indefinitely with a broken collar bone.

The Warriors were tested late in Game 2 but held on, ultimately defeating the Raptors 109-104 to even the title series.

The Warriors are hoping Kevin Durant is close to returning from a seven-game absence with a strained right calf.

So the Warriors were in no condition to dance their way back across the border in this first NBA Finals to be played outside the U.S. — In fact, DeMarcus Cousins posted an Instagram picture of he and Andre Iguodala being moved through the airport in wheelchairs.

But they wouldn't have even in peak condition. They've played in so many series during their run to five straight finals that they understand better than anyone how momentum works.

Game 3 is Wednesday night on the Warriors' home floor, Oracle Arena.

Klay Thompson & Kevon Looney injury update: pic.twitter.com/TTwO4rWEVU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) June 4, 2019

