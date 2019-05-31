Warriors respond after fireworks go off outside their hotel at 3 a.m.

TORONTO (KRON) -- Warriors are responding after some Raptors fans reportedly decided to set off fireworks right outside the team's hotel in the middle of the night.

According to KRON4's Jason Dumas, someone set off fireworks at 3 a.m. outside the team's hotel.

Twitter was quick to disclose a few more details about the reported incident, even indicating it was totally premeditated by a Raptors fan.

Well, according to Quinn Cook, he didn't hear anything.

Cook commented on an Instagram video of the fireworks.

"Weak a** fireworks...we ain't hear that sh*t," he posted.

Kevin Durant also commented on the Instagram post.

"Damn I think we were too high In The Sky to hear those," Durant said.

