WATCH: Palo Alto native Jeremy Lin on being a former Warrior

TORONTO (KRON) - Just like many Bay Area kids, Jeremy Lin grew up watching the Golden State Warriors.

Now, he is gearing up to go head-to-head against the team in the NBA Finals.

Back in 2010, Lin played for the Warriors for one season.

"Back then, I was really young, um, but I would say the thing I really learned is that I had to believe in myself because when I was with the Warriors I didn't feel like, um, many other people believed in me," Lin said.

The point guard grew up in Palo Alto and says that friends and family from the bay will be supporting him, even if they are Warriors fans.

"I'm just like, I don't want to talk about it or whatever," Lin said. "Don't tell me who you're rooting for, things like that. So um, a lot of text messages like man this is going to be weird for me, but we're still rooting for the Raptors right now, even though we are clearly Warriors fans."

Lin went onto explain that it's the crazy game of basketball that brings you to all sorts of experiences.

In addition, he is very excited to be able to go back home and see everyone.

The Raptors host the Warriors on Thursday for Game 1 in the NBA Finals -- Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

