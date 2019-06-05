What the Warriors would look like if they played basketball in the 70's

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - So hilarious!

If you ever sat around wondering what Steph Curry or Kevin Durant would've looked like if they balled back in the 70's, Canadian website BarDown looks like they've got it all nailed down to a science.

The throwback "makeovers" feature several Warriors and Raptors players.

The looks can be seen on Instagram and we have just one thing to say - Warriors came to serve!

The Warriors serving up 70's vibes are Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, and Klay Thompson.

While Steph and Dray rock afros, KD and Boogie have receding hairlines.

Klay's the only one that looks like current Klay.

Whatever they look like, we love our Warriors - banged up and all!

