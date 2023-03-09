OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, Oakland High School won the Northern California Championship game, defeating Oakland Tech 77-61 to advance to the State Championship. In addition to winning bragging rights to being tops in The Town, the team also received some support from a local NBA superstar.

NBA star guard Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, who is an Oakland native and played for Oakland High, is following the team’s run closely. Oakland High’s Head Coach Orlando Watkins, who coached the Oakland legend, mentioned he received a text from Lillard after the game.

“He texted me after the game, ‘Congrats. Gone head and get a state chip!'”

This is the furthest the Oakland High boys’ basketball program has gone in the competition, according to coach Will Lew.

“This is the furthest we’ve ever been in the program,” said Oakland High Coach Will Lew in a video posted to Twitter.

Oakland High will next play Buena High School at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Friday, March 10 at 4 p.m.