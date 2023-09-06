NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints quarterback Jake Haener’s rookie season in the NFL is not beginning in the manner he wished. Haener was suspended 6 games by the National Football League for what the league says is a violation of its policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The rookie quarterback was a 4th round pick of the Saints out of Fresno State. He attended Monte Vista High School in Danville.

Haener, 24, released a statement via his X, formerly known as Twitter, account on Wednesday afternoon. Read the full statement below:

I recently learned that I tested positive for a substance banned by the NFL earlier this summer. I still do not know how the substance got into my body, as none of my supplements or prescribed medications contain the banned ingredient. I would never knowlingly cheat the game that I love, however I must take full responsibility for the failed test. I apolgize to the Saints organization, my friends and my family for any distraction this suspension may cause. I am disappointed to be away from the team for the coming weeks, but I will learn and grow from this experience. I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible. Jake Haener, New Orleans Saints

He can return Week 7 against Jacksonville. The league made the announcement Wednesday on its transaction list.

