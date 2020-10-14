NFL cancels 2021 Pro Bowl over pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KRON) – The NFL on Wednesday announced it is canceling the 2021 Pro Bowl game due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the league announced it is working with its partners to create other virtual activities to replace the game.
The Pro Bowl was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 31.
According to the NFL, the 2022 Pro Bowl will be awarded to Las Vegas.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
