NFL Draft 2021: Everything 49ers fans need to know

The 2021 NFL Draft is almost here.

And although things won’t look like they did in past years, NFL prospects and fans will be in attendance during this year’s ceremony in Cleveland.

Plus, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been fully vaccinated, which means he will be allowed to give his famous hugs while greeting players.

Here’s what 49ers fans need to know ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft:

What time does the Draft start?

Round 1: Thursday, April 29, 5 p.m. PT

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30, 4 p.m. PT

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1, 9 a.m. PT

Where can I watch the Draft?

The NFL Draft will be aired on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and streamed on the NFL app and ESPN app.

What picks do the 49ers have?

The San Francisco 49ers have a total of 9 selections in this year’s NFL Draft.

Day 1 Picks Round 1, Pick 3

Day 2 Picks Round 2, Pick 43 Round 3, Pick 102

Day 3 Picks Round 4, Pick 117 Round 5, Pick 155 Round 5, Pick 172 Round 5, Pick 180 Round 6, Pick 194 Round 7, Pick 230



